Transfer of officials to delay land verification

Close on the heels of transferring Devikulam Subcollector Renu Raj who took stern action against encroachments in Munnar, revenue officials who were part of the special team formed for land verification in Chinnakanal village have also been transferred to different offices.

The complexity of the land issue in Devikualm taluk always had an effect on the short duration of Subcollectors, who head the Revenue Department.

The transfer of Ms. Raj came at a time when the Revenue Department was taking strong action against encroachments in Munnar, Pallivasal, Chinnakanal and in various remote areas where monitoring was difficult due to the unfavourable

terrain and climatic conditions. Ms. Raj was transferred a day after the licence issued to a multi-storeyed resort at Pallivasal was cancelled. She had also cancelled the title deeds of the land under the possession of former MP Joice George and his family at Kottakambur, which comes under the proposed Kurinjimala Sanctuary.

Stop memo

She was in open conflict with the political leadership in Munnar after she issued a stop memo to a commercial building being built by the Munnar grama panchayat on the banks of the Muthirapuzha river violating the River Protection Act. Though the Munnar grama panchayat is ruled by the United Democratic Front, the local CPI(M) leadership led by S. Rajendran, MLA, tried to block the revenue team from affixing the stop memo.

The transfer of the special team members will affect action against encroachments in Devikulam taluk.

As per an order issued by the District Collector on Tuesday, 10 officials were transferred.

Six of them were asked to be part of the activities of the special team as and when the Devikulam Subcollector asks them to do so and to work at their offices at other times. However, District Collector H. Dineshan said that it was only a work arrangement and would not affect the ongoing verification work.

Process to be delayed

There are allegations that the changes in the special team are to dilute the process of land verification in Chinnakanal where a large number of encroachments have been reported. The special team was constituted after it was found that Apotheosis Infrastructure Ltd.

had encroached upon government land after forging documents with the connivance of revenue officials. A former official at the Devikulam Subcollector’s office said that the sudden transfer of the Subcollector would indirectly slow down action against encroachments as the new officer would need time to study the files before taking action.

Renu Raj was the fifth officer at the Subcollector’s post in Devikulam in three years.