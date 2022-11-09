Transfer of 55 houses to Endosulfan victims by November 30, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau KASARAGOD
November 09, 2022 21:55 IST

As many as 55 houses completed by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust in Enmkajae and Pullur villages for Endosulfan victims will be handed over to beneficiaries by November 30, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

In a statement, the Minister said instructions had been issued to officials to urgently resolve issues related to rehabilitation of Endosulfan victims. At present, measures to provide potable water and electricity and construct roads are in the final stages.

The Kerala Social Security Mission and the Kudumbashree Mission will be tasked with the responsibility of making Buds schools operational in the Endosulfan-affected regions. It was decided to resolve issues like contract renewal of employees attached to the schools.

The construction of houses under the first phase of the project to rehabilitate Endosulfan victims will be completed by May 2023, the Minister said. She added that the construction of a clinical psychology and hydrotherapy block would be completed under the project.

