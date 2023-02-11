Transcouple demands reversal of parental roles in baby’s birth certificate

February 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Transgender parents Ziya Paval and Zahad have appealed to the government for some relaxations in connection with the birth certificate of their newborn.

Even though Zahad, a transman, gave birth to the baby naturally, his partner Ziya, a transwoman, has requested to be mentioned as the mother of the baby in the birth certificate and for Zahad to be mentioned as the father.

Ziya and Zahad have appealed to the authorities of the Institute of Maternal and Children’s Health at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and the Health Minister for the unusual amendment to the birth certificate.

Zahad delivered the baby prematurely on Wednesday. This made them the first natural parents in the transgender community in the country. Zahad had undergone a C-section, as his fluctuating blood sugar level demanded it. Since then, Ziya has been feeding the baby milk sourced from the ‘breast milk bank’ of the hospital. The hospital has extended complete free treatment and medicines to the couple and the baby following a directive from Health Minister Veena George.

Zahad, a born woman, is mid way in transformation to be a man, while Ziya, who was born male, is yet to undergo the physical transformation as a woman. They started living together three years ago and decided to have a baby before they completed the transformation.

They were supported in their efforts by a panel of doctors at the medical college hospital. The couple had refused to reveal the gender of the baby, so as to give the baby a choice as he/she grows up.