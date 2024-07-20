Transcend disciplinary silos for the country’s progress: Ajay Kumar Sood

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India (GoI), has emphasised India’s pivotal role in global scientific research and the importance of interdisciplinary research, coinciding with the country’s rapid advancement in science and technology.

Prof. Sood, who is the Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), was the chief guest at the twelfth convocation of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Thiruvananthapuram (IISER TVM) held on its campus in Vithura, near Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday.

In his convocation address, the physicist highlighted the roles of education, science, technology, and innovation as the four important pillars for the advancement of society. He underscored that fostering deeper engagement among these pillars would enhance India’s ability to leverage scientific advancements for societal benefit.

Transformative potential

Highlighting the transformative potential of interdisciplinary research, Prof. Sood cited examples where fundamental scientific discoveries, such as Einstein’s theory of relativity, have paved the way for cutting-edge technologies like the global positioning system (GPS). He urged for a balanced approach that integrates curiosity-driven basic research with applied research to drive technological innovation.

Outlining the growth trajectory of the country’s scientific domain, he pointed out that the country has been witnessing an increase in the number of patents by manifold to rank 40th in the global innovation index. He also stressed on the importance of private investments in science and technology as a means to bridge the gap between academia and the industry.

Highlighting the institute’s efforts to impart holistic education integrated with research, IISER TVM director J.N. Moorthy delved into the introduction of multiple lateral exits into the BS-MS and integrated PhD programmes in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.

Lifelong learners

Arvind Anant Natu, chairperson of the Board of Governors, IISER TVM, exhorted the budding scientists to become lifelong learners to address challenges and grasp opportunities presented by the ever-changing world. He also stressed on the need to imbibe the ‘reverse classroom’ concept which will gradually change the role of a teacher from a knowledge-giver to a facilitator of learning.

A total of 190 BS-MS, 70 MSc, 16 MS (Research), 26 PhD and 24 integrated PhD students received their degrees at the convocation.

