Trains to resume service
Train No. 22851 Santragachi - Mangaluru Central Vivek Weekly Superfast Express (on Thursdays) will resume service from July 14. Likewise, the service of train No. 22852 Mangaluru Central- Santragachi Weekly Vivek Superfast Express (on Saturdays) will recommence from July 16, a press release said.
