Trains to clear Sabarimala rush

Railways will run special trains between November 4 and January 21, 2020 in the Ernakulam Junction-Rameswaram-Ernakulam Junction to clear the rush and in the Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam section in view of the ensuing Sabarimala season.

Ernakulam Junction-Rameswaram weekly special (06033) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on November 4, 11, 18, 25, December 02, 09, 16, 23 and 30 to reach Rameswaram at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

Rameswaram-Ernakulam Junction weekly special (06034) will leave Rameswaram at 8.55 p.m. on November 5, 12, 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 10.45 a.m. the next day.

Visakhapatnam-Kollam weekly special (08515) will leave Visakhapatnam at 11.50 p.m. on November 17, 24, December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and January 5, 12 and 19 to reach Kollam at 5.15 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In the return direction, Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly special (08516) will leave Kollam at 10 a.m. on November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and January 7, 14 and 21 to reach Visakhapatnam at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesdays.