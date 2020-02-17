Trains to be regulated

Railways have announced regulations of train services to facilitate non-interlocked work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur in the Palakkad railway division.

Shri Ganganagar-Kochuveli weekly express (16311) will be regulated for 30 minutes and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani express (12432) for 25 minutes at a convenient location on February 20 and 26 respectively. Ernakulam Junction-Pune Superfast express (22149) and Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Central express (16333) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location on February 28.

Ernakulam Junction-Pune Superfast express (22149), scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 5.15 a.m. on Feburary 28, will leave late by one hour.

Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya express (16355) of February 27 will run from Kochuveli to Kasaragod only.