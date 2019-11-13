Trains to be regulated

Railways have announced partial cancellation and regulation of train services from November 16 to enforce line block to facilitate rail renewal works at the Shoranur yard.

Ernakulam–Kannur Express (16305) of November 16 will be regulated suitably en route and reach Kannur late by 30 minutes.

Kannur–Alappuzha Executive Express (16308) will be regulated suitably for 30 minutes en route, according to Railways.

On November 16, Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express (17230) will be regulated suitably for 30 minutes en route.

Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express 16345 will be regulated suitably for 30 minutes en route.

Partial Cancellation

Kozhikode-Thrisur

Passenger (56664) will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Thrissur and Thrissur-Kozhikkode Passenger (56663) will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Shoranur on November 20.

Rescheduling

On November 20, Ernakulam-Kannur Express (16305), scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 6.45 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam late by 1 hour and 30 minutes. Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express (16308), scheduled to leave Kannur at 5 a.m., will be rescheduled to leave Kannur 2 hours late.

Regulation

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Express (16606) will be regulated on November 20 suitably en route and reach Mangaluru late by 1 hour.

Lokmanya Tilak-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express (61345) will be regulated suitably for 30 minutes en route.

Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express 17230 will be regulated suitably for 30 minutes en route.