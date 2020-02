Trains to be regulated

Railways have announced regulations of train services from November 1 to 16 to enforce line and power blocks to facilitate engineering work between Mulangunnathukavu and Thrissur.

The Coimbatore-Thrissur Passenger (56605) will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Thrissur on November 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15. Thrissur-Kannur Passenger (56603) will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Shoranur on November 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, and 16.

The Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express (16306) will be short-terminated at Mulangunnathukavu on November 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15.

The Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128), scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 9.35 p.m., will leave Guruvayur late by 15 minutes on November 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15.

Regulation

The Okha-Ernakulam Express (16337&16337) will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes at Wadakkanchery/Mulangunnathukavu on November 3 and 10. The Shri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express (16311) will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes at Wadakkanchery/Mulangunnathukavu on November 7 and 14. The Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Express (16333) will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes at Wadakkanchery/Mulangunnathukavu on November 1, 8, and 15.

The Gandhidham–Nagercoil Express (16335) will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes at Wadakkanchery/Mulangunnathukavu on November 2 and 9.

The Hyderabad-Kochuveli Special (07115) train will be regulated for 35 minutes at Wadakkanchery on November 3 and 10.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express (22634) will be regulated for 1 hour and 20 minutes at Wadakkanchery on November 3 and 10. The Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express (16348) will be regulated for 45 minutes at Vallathol Nagar on November 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, and 15.