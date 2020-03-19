Trains to be regulated from March 21

Trains have been rescheduled, partially cancelled and regulated for six days from March 21 by Railways for track maintenance work and maintenance of crossover points between Edappally and Aluva.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express (22653) of March 21 will depart from here only at 1 a.m. On March 23, 22114 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast Express will commence journey only at 1.05 a.m. Ernakulam-Pune Superfast Express (22149) of March 24 will leave at 5.45 a.m, late by 30 minutes. All the three trains will be regulated for 15 minutes at Ernakulam Town.

Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express Express (16127) will be regulated for 1 hour and 20 minutes at Edappalli on March 21, 22, 23 and 24; Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express (22619) for 1 hour and 50 minutes at Karukkutty on March 25; Bhavnagar Terminus-Kochuveli Express (19260) for one hour at Chalakudy or Karukkutty on March 25; and Shri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express (16311) for one hour at Karukkutty on March 26.

Eleven express trains will have 15-minute delayed running schedule during the six day period. Train 12978 Ajmer-Ernakulam Junction Marusagar Express of March 22, 22207 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central AC Express of March 21, 12695 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express of March 21 and 22, 16630 Mangalore Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express of March 21 and 22, 16356 Mangalore Junction-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express of March 21, 16315 Mysuru-Kochuveli Express of March 21 and 22, 16320 Banaswadi-Kochuveli Humsafar Express of March 21, 16381 Mumbai CSMT-Kanyakumari Express of March 21 and 22, 16841 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express of March 21 and 22, 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Swarna Jayanthi Express of March 22 and 16187 Karaikal-Ernakulam Express of March 21 and 22 are these trains.

Nilambur Road–Kottayam passenger (56363) will be partially cancelled between Angamaly and Kottayam and Kannur- Ernakulam Intercity Express (16306) will be partially cancelled between Angamaly and Ernakulam on March 25 and 26.