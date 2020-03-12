Trains to be regulated from March 14

Train services will be regulated from March 14 to 19 to facilitate the work on track maintenance and crossover points between Edappally and Aluva in the Ernakulam-Thrissur section.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast express (22653) will depart from here on March 14 only at 1 a.m. Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast express (22114) will leave Kochuveli on March 16 at 1.05 a.m.

On March 17, Ernakulam-Pune Superfast express (22149) will leave Ernakulam only at 5.45 a.m. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast express (22655) will depart from on March 18 only at 1.30 a.m. Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Superfast express (22114) will leave Kochuveli on March 19 at 1.05 a.m. All the trains will be regulated for 15 minutes at Ernakulam Town.

Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur express (16127) will be regulated for one hour and 20 minutes at Edappally on March 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Delayed

As many as 12 trains will be delayed by about 25 minutes. The trains include 12978 Ajmer-Ernakulam Junction Marusagar express on March 15, 22207 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central AC express on March 14, 12695 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast express on March 14, 15, 16 and 17 and 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar express on March 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The other trains to be delayed are 16315 Mysore-Kochuveli express on March 14, 15, 16 and 17; 16320 Banaswadi-Kochuveli Humsafar express on March 14 and 16; 16381 Mumbai CSMT-Kanyakumari express on March 14, 15, 16 and 17, 16841; Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity express on March 14, 15, 16 and 17; 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Swarna Jayanthi express on March 15; 11097 Pune-Ernakulam Poorna express and 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya express on March 16 and 22608 Banaswadi-Ernakulam express on March 17.