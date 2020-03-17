Kerala

Trains to be diverted

Railways have announced diversion of four long-distance express trains of March 18, 21 and 23. As per this, 16340 Nagercoil-Mumbai CSMT express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil on March 18, will be diverted via Kalluru, Gulapalyamu and Guntakal and Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil express (16339), scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT on March 18, will be diverted. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai CSMT express (16332), scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 21, will be diverted. Mumbai CSMT-Thiruvananthapuram Central express (16331), scheduled to leave Mumbai CSMT on March 23, will be diverted.

