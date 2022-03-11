Trains to be diverted through Alappuzha

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The following train services will be regulated for carrying out track maintenance works in Thrippunithura, Mulanthuruthy, Piravom Road and on the Ettumanur–Kottayam stretch.

Train No. 17230 Secunderabad Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Daily Express leaving Secunderabad Jn on March 11, 13, 18, 21 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha on March 12, 14, 19 and 22, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Mavelikara. In its diverted route, the train will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Haripad.

Similarly, train No. 16649 Mangalore Central–Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Daily Express leaving Mangalore Ctrl. on March 12, 14, 19 and 22 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Thripunittura, Piravom Road, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Mavelikara. In its diverted route, the train will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Haripad.

Train No. 22647 Korba–Kochuveli Biweekly Superfast leaving Korba on March 12 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha on March 14, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Thrippunithura, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Mavelikara. In its diverted route, the train will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad.

Train No. 12202 Kochuveli–Lokmanya Tilak Garibrath Biweekly Express leaving Kochuveli on March 13 will be diverted to run via Alappuzha, skipping its scheduled stoppages at Chengannur, Tiruvalla, and Kottayam. In its diverted route, the train will stop at Alappuzha and Ernakulam Jn.