Trains to be diverted on March 28 for bridge maintenance in Kerala

Diversion owing to re-girdering of a bridge along the Ettumanur-Kottayam downline section

The Railways will divert special trains operating in the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route via Alappuzha on March 28 owing to safety maintenance and re-girdering of bridge 351 along the Ettumanur-Kottayam downline section.

As per arrangements, train 02508 Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Central weekly special leaving Silchar in Assam on March 25 will be diverted via Alappuzha on March 28, skipping stoppages at Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Chenagannur and Mavelikara.

Train 02623 MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily superfast special leaving MGR Chennai Central on March 27 will be diverted via Alappuzha the following day, skipping stoppages at Thrippunithura, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chenagannur and Mavelikara.

Train 06526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari daily express special leaving KSR Bengaluru on March 27 will be diverted via Alappuzha on March 28 and hence will have not stoppages at Thrippunithura, Piravam Road, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chenagannur and Mavelikara.

Train 07230 Secunderabad Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily express special leaving Secunderabad Junction on March 27 will be diverted via Alappuzha the following day, skipping its stoppages at Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chenagannur and Mavelikara.

Train 06328 Guruvayur-Punalur Daily Express Special leaving Guruvayur on March 28 will be diverted via Alappuzha, bypassing stoppages at Thrippunithura, Mulanturutti, Piravom Road, Vaikom Road, Kuruppanthara, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chenagannur and Mavelikara.

Train 06649 Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Junction Daily Express Special leaving Mangalore Central on March 28, will be diverted via Alappuzha, skipping stoppages at Thrippunithura, Piravom Road, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chenagannur and Mavelikara.