Kerala

Trains sought to bring back Keralites

1,66,263 Malayalis have registered to return home

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the support and intervention of the Union government in arranging special trains to bring back the Keralites stranded in other States.

“I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back stranded Keralites by the special non-stop trains being used to send the migrant labourers from Kerala to other States. I have also requested the Prime Minister to allow special non-stop trains from other places also to Kerala. Our government’s policy is to bring back those stranded outside,” he said on Monday.

1,66,263 register

As many as 1,66,263 Keralites from other States have registered on the NoRKA website to return to the State. “People in other States require transportation by trains as it would be too long and hard for them to travel by road,” he said. Mr. Vijayan said efforts were being taken by the government to bring back those stranded in Lakshadweep.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 11:41:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/trains-sought-to-bring-back-keralites/article31505472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY