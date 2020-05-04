Trains sought to bring back Keralites

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the support and intervention of the Union government in arranging special trains to bring back the Keralites stranded in other States.

“I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back stranded Keralites by the special non-stop trains being used to send the migrant labourers from Kerala to other States. I have also requested the Prime Minister to allow special non-stop trains from other places also to Kerala. Our government’s policy is to bring back those stranded outside,” he said on Monday.

1,66,263 register

As many as 1,66,263 Keralites from other States have registered on the NoRKA website to return to the State. “People in other States require transportation by trains as it would be too long and hard for them to travel by road,” he said. Mr. Vijayan said efforts were being taken by the government to bring back those stranded in Lakshadweep.