Trains services not affected by loco pilots’ stir, says Southern Railway

Train services under the Southern Railway have not been affected by the strike launched by the loco pilots in the Thiruvananthapuram Division, said the railway in a statement here on Friday. Despite a section of the loco pilots protesting, the division has managed to hold all services without disruption with the support of the majority of loco pilots on duty, it said.

By disobeying the roster, a few loco pilots were putting undue pressure on the crew link system, which could inconvenience the broader workforce and the railway administration. The rest period and schedule of loco pilots on duty were being impacted due to a section of loco pilots taking additional 16 hours of rest. The average working hours of loco pilots in the Thiruvananthapuram Division was only five hours. The commitment to operational integrity had ensured that all train services continued to run smoothly, said the railway.

From June 1, a section of the running staff, owing allegiance with the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) — are on protest, disrupting the approved crew links by abstaining from duties and reporting for duty after 46 hours. Indian Railways follow a systematic approach, ensuring that crew links — duty rosters for loco pilots — are in place at the beginning of each year in consultation with recognised trade unions.

How the system works

This system allows the administration to efficiently deploy manpower as per requirements, while also ensuring mandatory off-days, medical check-ups, training, and other safety parameters. The crew links system ensures that staff are available to operate daily train services, including freight and additional services during festivals and special occasions. It also accommodates leave requests, rest periods, and night duties, enabling staff to manage their leave requirements effectively.

Railways are committed to maintaining operational efficiency and service safety. Every possible measure is being taken to prevent any unlawful activities from disrupting train services, the statement said.

