GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trains services not affected by loco pilots’ stir, says Southern Railway

From June 1, a section of running staff are on protest, disrupting the approved crew links by abstaining from duties and reporting for duty after 46 hours

Published - June 14, 2024 09:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train services under the Southern Railway have not been affected by the strike launched by the loco pilots in the Thiruvananthapuram Division, said the railway in a statement here on Friday. Despite a section of the loco pilots protesting, the division has managed to hold all services without disruption with the support of the majority of loco pilots on duty, it said.

By disobeying the roster, a few loco pilots were putting undue pressure on the crew link system, which could inconvenience the broader workforce and the railway administration. The rest period and schedule of loco pilots on duty were being impacted due to a section of loco pilots taking additional 16 hours of rest. The average working hours of loco pilots in the Thiruvananthapuram Division was only five hours. The commitment to operational integrity had ensured that all train services continued to run smoothly, said the railway.

From June 1, a section of the running staff, owing allegiance with the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) — are on protest, disrupting the approved crew links by abstaining from duties and reporting for duty after 46 hours. Indian Railways follow a systematic approach, ensuring that crew links — duty rosters for loco pilots — are in place at the beginning of each year in consultation with recognised trade unions.

How the system works

This system allows the administration to efficiently deploy manpower as per requirements, while also ensuring mandatory off-days, medical check-ups, training, and other safety parameters. The crew links system ensures that staff are available to operate daily train services, including freight and additional services during festivals and special occasions. It also accommodates leave requests, rest periods, and night duties, enabling staff to manage their leave requirements effectively.

Railways are committed to maintaining operational efficiency and service safety. Every possible measure is being taken to prevent any unlawful activities from disrupting train services, the statement said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.