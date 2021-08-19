Trains rescheduled, cancellation withdrawn

Traffic regulation in Waltair Division

Train no. 03352 Alappuzha–Dhanbad Junction daily special scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 a.m. on Sunday will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 11.45 a.m. since East Coast Railway has notified train traffic regulation in Waltair Division for Limited Height Subway (LHS) construction works on August 23.

Consequently, the following special trains will be rescheduled. Train no. 05906 Dibrugarh–Kanniyakumari weekly special scheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 p.m. on August 21 will be rescheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 12.55 a.m. on August 22, says a Railway release.

Cancellation withdrawn

The partial cancellation of following trains is withdrawn due to the cancellation of track maintenance scheduled for Friday. Train no. 06306 Kannur–Ernakulam Junction daily special train will run as per schedule between Kannur and Ernakulam Jn. and 06307 Alappuzha–Kannur daily special will run as per schedule between Alappuzha and Kannur on Friday.

Special trains

The South Western Railway has notified introduction of fully reserved weekly special trains between Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi railway station and Kochuveli as detailed below.

Train no. 07359 SSS Hubballi–Kochuveli weekly superfast special will leave SSS Hubballi at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays and reach Kochuveli at 6.35 a.m., the next day.

In the return direction, 07360 Kochuveli–SSS Hubballi weekly superfast special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 p.m. on Thursdays and reach SSS Hubballi at 12.30 p.m. the next day.