Trains leaves for Jharkhand with migrant workers

A special train carrying 1,053 migrant workers commenced journey from Kanhangad railway station to Jharkhand on Thrusday night.

Following instructions from the Panchayat Directorate, panchayat secretaries contacted migrant workers and forwarded a list of those who wanted to return to district-level authorities. A final list of 1,270 people was prepared by May 6. However, only 1,053 people reached the Kanhangad railway station.

A KSRTC bus took the workers to the Kanhangad railway station. The workers were tested for COVID-19 and were issued clearance certificates at the panchayat office by 12 p.m. The workers were then charged a train ticket and ₹50 worth food packets were given to each of them.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu waved the green light for the train.