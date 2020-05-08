Trains leaves for Jharkhand with migrant workers

A special train carrying 1,053 migrant workers commenced journey from Kanhangad railway station to Jharkhand on Thrusday night.
Following instructions from the Panchayat Directorate, panchayat secretaries contacted migrant workers and forwarded a list of those who wanted to return to district-level authorities. A final list of 1,270 people was prepared by May 6. However, only 1,053 people reached the Kanhangad railway station.
A KSRTC bus took the workers to the Kanhangad railway station. The workers were tested for COVID-19 and were issued clearance certificates at the panchayat office by 12 p.m. The workers were then charged a train ticket and ₹50 worth food packets were given to each of them.
District Collector D. Sajith Babu waved the green light for the train.
