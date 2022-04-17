Kerala

Trains fully, partially cancelled due to yard work

Many train services have been be cancelled / rescheduled / diverted due to traffic regulations on April 18, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 30 and May 1 due to track maintenance work in Thrissur yard and Ernakulam Town yard.

Full cancellation

Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction – Shoranur Junction Daily MEMU Express fully cancelled on April 18, 20, 22 and 25; No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction – Guruvayur Daily Unreserved Express fully cancelled on April 22, 23, 25, 29 and May 1; No. 16326 Kottayam – Nilambur Daily Express fully cancelled on April 22, 23, 25, 29 and May 1; No. 16325 Nilambur – Kottayam Daily Express fully cancelled on April 22, 23, 25, 29 and May 1.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16306 Kannur – Ernakulam Junction Daily Intercity Express leaving Kannur on April 22, 25, 30 and May 1 will be short terminated at Aluva (partially cancelled between Aluva and Ernakulam Jn.), while the train leaving Kannur on April 23 and 29 will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Town (partially cancelled in Ernakulam Town – Ernakulam Junction).

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Daily Express leaving Chennai Egmore on April 23 and 25 will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Jn. The train will not operate between Ernakulam Jn. and Guruvayur. Train No. 18189 Tata Nagar – Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express leaving Tata Nagar on April 24 will be short-terminated at Ernakulam Town, said a Railway release.


