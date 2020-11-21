Kerala

Trains from Kerala to Delhi to be diverted for one month

Six express special trains from the State to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin and back will be diverted to facilitate yard remodelling at the Kosi Kalan station in the Agra division.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Kerala Express Daily Special (02625) leaving here from November 26 to December 27 will be diverted via Agra Cantonment-Mitawali-Ghaziabad Junction. New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Kerala Express Daily Special (02626) from November 28 to December 29 will be diverted via the same route.

Ernakulam Junciton-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express Daily Special (02617) from November 26 to December 27 and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Express Daily Special (02618) from November 28 to December 29 will also be diverted via the same route.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani AC Triweekly Special (02431) from November 26 to December 27 and New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani AC Triweekly Special (02432) from November 28 to December 29 will be diverted via Kota Junction-Jaipur Junction-Alwar Junction-Rewari Junction.

