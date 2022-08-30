Trains delayed, re-routed due to waterlogging in Ernakulam

Ill-maintained KSRTC stand flooded, commuters stranded

Around a dozen trains through Ernakulam were partially cancelled, diverted, or detained en route on Tuesday due to waterlogging in tracks following intense rainfall affecting signal systems at Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town railway stations.

This was necessitated since the Ernakulam Junction station and the track from Ernakulam Town to D-cabin on the Thripunithura route remained inundated even at 3.30 p.m., despite rain taking a break. This resulted in signal systems being turned off and trains being regulated manually, causing delays. “Efforts are on to restore normality, since any further delay would have a cascading effect on train services on Wednesday as well,” Railway sources said.

A few trains were re-routed. Thus, 16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Parasuram Express operated on the Thripunithura-Ernakulam Junction-Ernakulam Town route, while 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express and 17230 Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express operated through Alappuzha.

Train number 12618 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express terminated service at Ernakulam Town, instead of Ernakulam Junction, while 06768 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU train terminated service at Thripunithura, said a release.

Similarly, 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Executive ended service at Edappally and the return train 16307 back to Kannur began operation from Edappally. Train 06769 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU began service from Thripunithura, instead of from Ernakulam Junction.

KSRTC services

Many bus services from the KSRTC stand in Kochi were either delayed or cancelled due to waterlogging on the ill-maintained station premises, leaving commuters stranded. Neither the Kochi Corporation nor the KSRTC has initiated steps to solve the issue.