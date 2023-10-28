HamberMenu
Trains crammed due to traffic bottlenecks on highways where widening works are on: Railways

Railways to introduce unreserved coach in four pairs of trains

October 28, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Faced with an unprecedented rush in short-distance trains that commute within the State and incidents of commuters fainting in crammed trains, the Railways have decided to introduce an unreserved coach in four pairs of trains.

The Railways attributed the recent unusual rush, especially in day trains, to traffic bottlenecks on NH 66 and other highway corridors where widening works are under way, following which commuters were shunning road trips. Efforts are on to replace inter-district passenger trains with MEMU rakes that can carry more passengers. The possibility of adding more coaches in MEMU trains that had eight coaches too would have to be explored since they could operate with up to 12 coaches as more passengers are expected during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, sources said.

The trains that will get an additional unreserved coach from between October 28 and November 1 are: No. 16304 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Ernakulam Junction Vanchinad from October 28 and its return No. 16303 Ernakulam Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vanchinad Express from November 1; No. 16305 Ernakulam Junction – Kannur Intercity Express from October, 29 and its return No. 16306 Kannur – Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express from October 31; No. 16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Executive Express and its return No. 16307 Alappuzha – Kannur Executive Express from October 30; No 16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur Junction Venad Express and its return No 16301 Shoranur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express from October 30.

The situation is such that commuters who take tickets to board general coaches are nowadays entering sleeper and even air-conditioned coaches, citing inadequate space in general coaches. Apart from augmenting unreserved coaches in day trains, efforts are on to replace old train rakes with LHB rakes that have more passenger capacity. Similarly, replacing old passenger train rakes with MEMU rakes would help improve passenger capacity since there would be more seats and standing space, enabling easier movement within coaches and also faster alighting from trains. Increasing the length of platforms at stations would help accommodate trains with up to 23 coaches, Railway sources said.

