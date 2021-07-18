Two trains originating from Thiruvananthapuram have been cancelled and one rescheduled on July 18 due to the disruption caused by the landslip at Padil-Kulsekhara in the Thokur-Mangaluru section. Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak terminus biweekly special (06164) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak terminus daily special (06346) have been cancelled and Kochuveli-Porbandar weekly special (09261) has been rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 7.15 p.m. (late by 10 hours) on Sunday.
Trains cancelled
Special Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram ,
July 18, 2021 00:04 IST
Special Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram ,
July 18, 2021 00:04 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 18, 2021 12:05:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/trains-cancelled/article35388565.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story