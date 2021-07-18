Kerala

Trains cancelled

Two trains originating from Thiruvananthapuram have been cancelled and one rescheduled on July 18 due to the disruption caused by the landslip at Padil-Kulsekhara in the Thokur-Mangaluru section. Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak terminus biweekly special (06164) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak terminus daily special (06346) have been cancelled and Kochuveli-Porbandar weekly special (09261) has been rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 7.15 p.m. (late by 10 hours) on Sunday.


