Trains cancelled, short terminated in Kerala in connection with repair works

December 11, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Considerable number of short-distance train services were cancelled or partially cancelled in Kerala on Sunday, after the Railway began works to replace girders of a major bridge in the Karukutty-Chalakudy corridor and a slew of other works in central and southern Kerala.

The girder replacement work, is scheduled to get over by 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, following which normal train operations will resume north of Ernakulam. Till then, trains in either direction would operate only through the up track—the one leading to Thrissur from Ernakulam, sources said.

This is in addition to ‘upgradation’ of a girder over a waterbody in the Ettumanur-Kottayam route and a cut-and-connection work of tracks and signal systems from the two new platforms at Kochuveli station to the existing track, that began early on Sunday. This will enhance the station’s reception capacity.

This is apart from an advanced electronic interlocking signal system is being installed at Karunagapally. These will speed up train movement and enable easier operation. The Railway Board has issued instructions to minimise train cancellations, by maximising the works. Sunday’s unforeseen rain slowed down the works, especially in the Karukutty-Chalakudy corridor, where workers were deployed wearing rain coat, they added.

Cancelled trains

The list of cancelled train services on Sunday include train No. 16605 Mangalore Central – Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express and the return train No. 16606 Nagercoil Junction – Mangalore Central Ernad Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. on Monday. The short distance trains cancelled on Sunday are train No. 06439 Guruvayur – Ernakulam Junction Unreserved Express Special, train No. 06797 Palakkad Junction – Ernakulam Junction MEMU Express Special, train No. 06798 Ernakulam Junction – Palakkad Junction MEMU Express Special, train No. 06447 Guruvayur – Ernakulam Junction Unreserved Express Special, train No. 06451 Ernakulam Junction – Kayamkulam Junction Unreserved Express Special, train No. 16792 Palakkad Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Express, train No. 06018 Ernakulam Junction – Shoranur Junction MEMU Unreserved Express Special and train No. 06448 Ernakulam Junction – Guruvayur Unreserved Express Special.

A dozen trains from northern States/districts to southern districts were short terminated at Shornur, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Jn. on the day, in connection with the girder-replacement and other works. They would resume their return trip from these stations.