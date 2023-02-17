Trains cancelled, rescheduled from Feb 25

February 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Many trains have been fully or partially cancelled, from February 25 to 27, in view of engineering works in Pudukad and Thrissur railway stations.

Full cancellation

Train No. 12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.50 pm on February 26 and Train No.12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi Express leaving Kannur Jn at 4.50 am on February 27 have been fully cancelled. Similarly, Train No. 06018 Ernakulam-Shoranur MEMU Express Special leaving Ernakulam Junction at 5.35 pm on February 26 and Train No. 06448 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express Special leaving Ernakulam Jn at 7.40 pm on the day have been fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16306 Kannur-Ernakulam Express leaving Kannur Jn at 2.50 pm February 26 will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam. The train will be short terminated at Thrissur. Train No. 12623 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Mail leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.45 pm on February 25 will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Thrissur. Train No. 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3 pm on February 26 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thrissur. The train will commence service from Thrissur Jn at its scheduled departure time of 8.43 pm, said a Railway release.

Rescheduling

Train No. 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari Jn at 10.10 am on February 26 has been rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari Jn at 12.10 pm.