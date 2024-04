Trains cancelled due to fixed-time corridor block

April 29, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Train number 06453 Ernakulam-Kottayam Passenger special train leaving Ernakulam at 7.45 a.m. on May 1 and its pairing Train No. 06434 Kottayam-Ernakulam Passenger special train leaving Kottayam at 5.20 p.m. on the same day are fully cancelled, due to fixed-time corridor block, says a Railway release.

Train No. 06017 Shoranur-Ernakulam MEMU leaving Shoranur at 4.30 a.m. on May 1 and Train No. 06018 Ernakulam-Shoranur MEMU leaving Ernakulam at 5.40 p.m. on April 30 are fully cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 9.45 a.m. on April 30 will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Guruvayur. The train will be short terminated at Ernakulam. Similarly, Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur at 11.15 p.m. on May 1 will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam. The train will commence service from Ernakulam at its scheduled departure time of 1.20 a.m. on May 2.

Train No. 16341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express leaving Guruvayur at 3.25 a.m. on May 1 will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam. The train will commence service from Ernakulam at its scheduled departure time of 5.20 a.m. Train No. 16342 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Guruvayur Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 p.m. on April 30 will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Guruvayur. The train will be short terminated at Ernakulam.

Train No. 16187 Karaikal-Ernakulam Express leaving Karaikal at 4.30 p.m. on April 30 will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam. The train will be short terminated at Palakkad. Its pairing train bearing number 16188 Ernakulam-Karaikal Express leaving Ernakulam at 10.25 p.m. on May 1 will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Palakkad. The train will commence service from Palakkad at its scheduled departure time of 1.40 a.m. on May 2.

