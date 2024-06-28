ADVERTISEMENT

Training will be given in cultivating, packaging mushrooms: Minister

Published - June 28, 2024 08:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

Agriculture Minister inaugurates State-level Koon Gramam project in Kollam

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture has the potential to ensure health and everyone should take the initiative for that, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad said here on Friday. He was inaugurating the State-level Koon Gramam project at Yeroor Palm View Auditorium. “Since mushrooms have great importance in health care, product diversification and the manufacturing of value-added products should be ensured. The government is providing all support to maximise the potential of mushroom cultivation. Along with training in cultivation, high quality training will be made available in the packaging of mushroom products,” said the Minister. He added that mushrooms, with their heath benefits, should be added to diet.

“The brand ‘Keralagro’ was launched to ‌increase the market value of agricultural products. Opening of Keralagro stalls at 14 places across the State is under consideration. The government is also planning to to hold an extensive exhibition of agricultural products,” said Mr. Prasad. P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function while Anchal block panchayat president Omana Murali, district panchayat vice president Sreeja Harish, Yeroor grama panchayat president Ajith, Oil Palm India Ltd. chairperson Rajendran and principal agriculture officer Sindhu Devi spoke on the occasion.

