Training to be held for Senior Citizens’ Council members

Kerala Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate a day-long training for new members selected to the State Senior Citizens’ Council and the district-level senior citizens’ committees in the State capital on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training will be held at the Institute of Management in Government from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The programme will impart awareness of the projects and services offered for the elderly and Acts related to their welfare and protection, a statement quoting Dr. Bindu said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training is being held as per a decision taken at a meeting of the State Senior Citizens’ Council, chaired by the Minister.

Two batches

The training will be held in two batches, with the first on Wednesday to be attended by members from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam.

Besides experts from the Social Justice department, those from the Local Self-government department, the police, and the Health and Family Welfare will provide guidance on projects and services provided by their departments to the elderly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.