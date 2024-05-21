GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Training to be held for Senior Citizens’ Council members

Published - May 21, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate a day-long training for new members selected to the State Senior Citizens’ Council and the district-level senior citizens’ committees in the State capital on Wednesday.

The training will be held at the Institute of Management in Government from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The programme will impart awareness of the projects and services offered for the elderly and Acts related to their welfare and protection, a statement quoting Dr. Bindu said on Tuesday.

The training is being held as per a decision taken at a meeting of the State Senior Citizens’ Council, chaired by the Minister.

Two batches

The training will be held in two batches, with the first on Wednesday to be attended by members from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam.

Besides experts from the Social Justice department, those from the Local Self-government department, the police, and the Health and Family Welfare will provide guidance on projects and services provided by their departments to the elderly.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.