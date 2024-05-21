Training to be held for Senior Citizens’ Council members

Kerala Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate a day-long training for new members selected to the State Senior Citizens’ Council and the district-level senior citizens’ committees in the State capital on Wednesday.

The training will be held at the Institute of Management in Government from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The programme will impart awareness of the projects and services offered for the elderly and Acts related to their welfare and protection, a statement quoting Dr. Bindu said on Tuesday.

The training is being held as per a decision taken at a meeting of the State Senior Citizens’ Council, chaired by the Minister.

Two batches

The training will be held in two batches, with the first on Wednesday to be attended by members from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam.

Besides experts from the Social Justice department, those from the Local Self-government department, the police, and the Health and Family Welfare will provide guidance on projects and services provided by their departments to the elderly.