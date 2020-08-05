Training session for staff of care homes

An online training session for day care centres, old-age and other homes under the Social Justice Department was organised on Wednesday as a preventive step against the spread of COVID-19.

Three sessions were held in the first phase of the training programme. The sessions discussed the general steps to be adopted by each home against the backdrop of the pandemic and the directions to be followed by the employees and the residents of the homes. Information related to COVID-19 was also relayed to the employees through these sessions. Nearly 400 institutions and their representatives took part in the online sessions, which were led by experts. Doubts were cleared by doctors.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja addressed the programme.