Training seminar on coastal security held at Naval Base in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 04, 2022 21:38 IST

A two-day training seminar on coastal security was conducted at the Naval Base here for port officers, supervisors, lighthouse keepers, and naval reporting officers from Kerala and Lakshadweep on November 3 and 4. Participants from Lakshadweep attended the training through video conferencing. The training was conducted by Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala) under the aegis of Southern Naval Command. A total of 19 people, including NCC cadets, participated in the seminar.

