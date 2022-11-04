A two-day training seminar on coastal security was conducted at the Naval Base here for port officers, supervisors, lighthouse keepers, and naval reporting officers from Kerala and Lakshadweep on November 3 and 4. Participants from Lakshadweep attended the training through video conferencing. The training was conducted by Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala) under the aegis of Southern Naval Command. A total of 19 people, including NCC cadets, participated in the seminar.
Training seminar on coastal security held at Naval Base in Kochi
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.