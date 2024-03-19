Training programme on ‘Ocean Colour Remote Sensing for Fisheries’ begins at Cusat

March 19, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - KOCHI

A five-day training programme on ‘Ocean Colour Remote Sensing for Fisheries and Climatic Science Research’ began at the Department of Chemical Oceanography of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

N.P. Kurian, president of the Ocean Society of India, inaugurated the programme which is being jointly organised by the University, Ocean Society of India, ISRO-National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Nansen Environmental Research Centre India and Trevor Platt Science Foundation.

Shubha Satheyndrnath of the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK, P.V. Nagamani, Group head, NRSC, Mohamed Hatha, Director of the School of Marine Science, S.S. Shaju, Head of the Department of Chemical Oceanography, Habeeb Rahman and Jorphin Joseph spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.