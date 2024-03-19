GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training programme on ‘Ocean Colour Remote Sensing for Fisheries’ begins at Cusat

N.P. Kurian, president of the Ocean Society of India, inaugurated the programme which is being jointly organised by the University, Ocean Society of India, ISRO-National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Nansen Environmental Research Centre India and Trevor Platt Science Foundation.

March 19, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-day training programme on ‘Ocean Colour Remote Sensing for Fisheries and Climatic Science Research’ began at the Department of Chemical Oceanography of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

Shubha Satheyndrnath of the Plymouth Marine Laboratory, UK, P.V. Nagamani, Group head, NRSC, Mohamed Hatha, Director of the School of Marine Science, S.S. Shaju, Head of the Department of Chemical Oceanography, Habeeb Rahman and Jorphin Joseph spoke.

