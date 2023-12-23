December 23, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Centre for e-Learning of the Kerala Agricultural University has invited applications for an online training programme on ‘Landscaping’.

This is a free programme with no course fee. The classes are scheduled to begin on January 11, 2024, and ends on February 1. The last date for registration is January 10.

The training has 10 sessions and is offered in Malayalam. Certificates will be issued to the students who successfully complete the course and on payment of certificate fee.

For registration, visit: www.celkau.in/MOOC/Default.aspx.