Training programme on coconut hybrid seedling held in Kayamkulam

A preliminary training-cum-awareness programme on ‘Technology-enabled participatory coconut hybrid seedling approach’ was held at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), regional station, Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, recently. The programme conducted as a part of the Farmer First Project (FFP) of ICAR and 75th anniversary celebrations of ICAR-CPCRI, Kayamkulam aims at upscaling the quality of coconut planting material production, especially that of hybrid seedlings using the innovative modified ground pollination technique. The approach will be implemented in three panchayats: Pathiyoor and Devikulangara in Alappuzha and Oachira in Kollam.

