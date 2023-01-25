HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Training programme on agriculture machine operation for SC/ST youths begins in Wayanad

January 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
A girl learns the basics of operating a coconut climber at a training programme organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday.

A girl learns the basics of operating a coconut climber at a training programme organised by the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A State-level training programme on agriculture machine operation for Scheduled cast and Scheduled Tribe youths began at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation here on Wednesday.

The 21-day programme, being organised by the Foundation with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment and the Department of Science and Technology, aims to train the youths to operate modern agricultural implements and repair it.

A. Raji, Principal Agriculture Officer in charge, Wayanad, inaugurated the programme.  As many as 35 selected youths from across the State are attending the programme. They are being trained in operating power tiller, tractor, coconut de-husking machines, coconut and areca nut climbers, earth augers, and weed cutters.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.