Training programme held in Constitutional literacy

A training programme in Constitutional literacy was organised for Kudumbashree master trainers here on Tuesday.

Aimed at creating awareness on the Constitution among Kudumbashree workers as a first step towards the larger goal of disseminating basic information about it among the public, the training was organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly Media and Parliamentary Study Centre and the Kudumbashree mission.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who inaugurated the programme, said Constitutional literacy was imperative in these times. The Constitution was the guiding light of the country, and with this training and follow-up activities, three lakh neighbourhood groups in the country would come to know some of the fundamentals of the Constitution.

K. Ansalan, MLA, who presided over the training said society should have a clear understanding of Constitutional values, duties, and responsibilities. The training, in association with the Kudumbashree, would help realise this objective.

Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik gave an introduction about Constitutional literacy training held for nearly 100 master trainers under the Kudumbashree.

In turn, they will train district programme managers, resource persons, community development society office-bearers, and so on. On Novermber 26, special meetings will be held in the three lakh Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups in connection with the Constitutional literacy programme.