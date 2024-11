The first phase of the training programme for officials deployed for counting of votes in the Lok Sabha byelection in Wayanad will be held at the collectorate here on Monday (November 18), from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to a release. Participation in the programme is mandatory.

