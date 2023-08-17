HamberMenu
Training programme for police constable recruits

August 17, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb formally launched the State-level training programme of 1,769 police constable recruits, including 243 women, at a programme organised at the Special Armed Police camp here on Thursday.

The trainees will undergo training at eight battalions in the State. They include eight MTech, 42 MBA and 214 BTech graduates, 209 other postgraduates and 878 other graduates.

Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police Battalions) M.R. Ajith Kumar, Kerala Police Academy director Gopesh Agarwal, Deputy Inspector of Police (Armed Police Battalion) Rahul R. Nair and Armed Police Battalion Headquarters Commandant G. Jaidev were also present on the occasion.

