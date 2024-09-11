GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Training programme for new entrepreneurs

Published - September 11, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) is organising a Growth Pulse training programme for new entrepreneurs with less than five years of experience.

The workshop will be held from September 24 to 28 on the KIED campus and the applications should be submitted before September 18.

Topics include Marketing Strategies, Financial Management, GST and Taxation, Operational Excellence, Sales Process and Team Management. Admission is limited to 35 selected candidates. Interested persons may apply on www.kied.info/training-calender/. Fee is ₹3,540 and ₹1,500 (without accommodation). It will be ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

For more details, contact: 0484-2550322, 0484-2532890, 91889 22785.

