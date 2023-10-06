HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Training on fodder grass cultivation

Training to be held on October 10 and 11 and the registration fee is ₹20

October 06, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on fodder grass cultivation.

The training will be held on October 10 and 11 and the registration fee is ₹20. Interested persons can register their names directly or through the district deputy directors of Kollam and Alappuzha or block dairy development officers before 5 p.m. on October 9.

Participants will get travel expense and a daily allowances and they should produce copies of Aadhaar card and bank passbook. For more details, contact 8089391209, 04762698550.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.