 Training on fodder grass cultivation

The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on fodder grass cultivation.
The training will be held on October 10 and 11 and the registration fee is ₹20. Interested persons can register their names directly or through the district deputy directors of Kollam and Alappuzha or block dairy development officers before 5 p.m. on October 9.
Participants will get travel expense and a daily allowances and they should produce copies of Aadhaar card and bank passbook. For more details, contact 8089391209, 04762698550.
