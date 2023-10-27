 Training on fodder grass cultivation in Oachira

October 27, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on fodder grass cultivation.

The training will be held on October 30 and 31 and the registration fee is ₹20. Interested persons can register their names directly or through the District Deputy Directors of Kollam and Alappuzha or block Dairy Development Officers before 5 p.m. on October 28 (Saturday).

Participants will get travel expense and a daily allowances and they should produce copies of Aadhaar card and bank passbook. For more details, contact 8089391209, 04762698550.

