Training in ornamental fish farming

VHSE NSS wings initiative begins today

The National Service Scheme (NSS) of the Vocational Higher Secondary Education wing in the State will conduct an online entrepreneurship development programme in ornamental fish farming from Wednesday.

The four-day skill development programme is being held in association with the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). It is aimed at students pursuing fisheries-related VHSE courses in the State and other students who may be interested in ornamental fish farming.

Four days

The programme will be held for two hours each on four days and will follow a module that will familiarise students with aspects right from how to set up an aquarium to treatment of diseases in fish.

As several VHSE students come from economically weak families, the free online training and follow-up activities will equip them to become entrepreneurs.

The programme is also designed to keep students creatively engaged during the pandemic, says Ranjith P., programme coordinator, National Service Scheme, Directorate of General Education - VHSE.

WhatsApp groups comprising resource persons will provide students directions and advice, besides guiding them on local support available.

This training follows the one in livestock rearing held in association with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Certificate

Nearly 4,000 registrations have already been received for the programme. A university certificate will be presented to participants who complete the course.

Classes will be led by experts in ornamental fish farming, including T.V. Anna Mercy, Judin John Chacko, and Venugopal.

University Directorate of Research head Devika Pillai will preside. University Vice Chancellor Tinku Biswal and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. will be present.