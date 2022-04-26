Training in occupational safety for workers

V. Sivankutty inaugurates training programme on occupational safety for factory workers

Labour Minister V.Sivankutty inaugurating a training programme on health for workers and employers of small factories organised by the Factories and Boilers department in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government has formulated rules to ensure the occupational safety and health of workers in accordance with the labour codes introduced by the Centre, Labour Minister V.Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a training programme on occupational safety for workers and employers of small factories organised by the Factories and Boilers department in association with the International Labour Organisation at Ernakulam.

Director, Factories and Boilers department P.Pramod and joint Director R.Sooraj Krishnan, Senior Specialist, occupational safety and Health, ILO Yoshi Kavakami and Programme officer, ILO Ruchira Chandra were among those present.

As many as 15 workers, as many employers and representatives of trade unions and employers associations are attending the two- day training programme which deals with causes of workplace accidents and how to avoid them.