Training in Korean natural farming

The city-based Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) will organise a one-day training programme on Korean natural farming at its office at Vellayambalam on Saturday.
The Korean natural farming method uses indigenous microbial organisms for soil preparation without use of pesticides or herbicides to achieve high output.
No chemical fertilizer or cow manure is used in this method of farming.
The training will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at USRA-55, Udarasiromani Road, Vellayambalam.
For more details regarding the training, call 9447410133, 0471 2722151.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.