Training in Korean natural farming

The city-based Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) will organise a one-day training programme on Korean natural farming at its office at Vellayambalam on Saturday.

The Korean natural farming method uses indigenous microbial organisms for soil preparation without use of pesticides or herbicides to achieve high output.

No chemical fertilizer or cow manure is used in this method of farming.

The training will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at USRA-55, Udarasiromani Road, Vellayambalam.

For more details regarding the training, call 9447410133, 0471 2722151.