Training in blockchain from August 1
The Kerala Blockchain Academy is conducting an online instructor-led developer training programme on Hyperledger Fabric for blockchain enthusiasts. The three-week training programme, which will commence on August 1 is suited for individuals who are already familiar with the concepts of blockchain technology and have basic knowledge of the JavaScript programming language.
Register online
The developer programme will look into the technical and logical architecture of Hyperledger Fabric V 2.3 components with the help of a fictional case study. The number of participants has been restricted to 20. Those interested can register online at https://kba.ai/certified-hyperledger-fabric-developer/. Details can be obtained by sending mails to kba.admin@iiitmk.ac.in or by contacting 0471-2784145 or 6238210114.
