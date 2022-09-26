Training held for Kudumbashree community ambassadors

Thozhil Sabha district-level training for Kudumbashree community ambassadors and community facilitators under the umbrella of the Kudumbashree district mission and the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission was organised here recently. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the training. The Thozhil Sabha is an initiative to bring together job-seekers, entrepreneurs, skill trainers, and job providers on a common platform. These are held in grama panchayats by bringing together various departments with the objective of providing jobs according to qualifications. A maximum of 250 people will participate in a Thozhil Sabha. These will create awareness of various employment schemes of the government, give guidelines for job-seekers to find jobs suited to their qualifications and aptitude, and familiarise job-seekers with opportunities in knowledge-based employment sectors. Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director P.S. Sreekala delivered the keynote address. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Najeeb spoke.