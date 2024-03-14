ADVERTISEMENT

Training held for Haritha Karma Sena members from 93 urban local bodies

March 14, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Members termed the grassroots-level spokespersons of Kerala’s total waste management campaign Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam

The Hindu Bureau

KSWMP Project Director Divya S. Iyer giving away certificate to a participant at the three-day workshop for Haritha Karma Sena members that concluded in Thiruvananthapuram.

Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members are the grassroots-level spokespersons of Kerala’s total waste management campaign Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam, according to Divya S. Iyer, Project Director, Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP).

Ms. Iyer was addressing the concluding session of the three-day training programme for HKS members of 93 urban local bodies across the State, organised in association with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) here recently.

The HKS members can be truly proud of their role in waste management in the State at a time when serious research and studies are taking place the world over on scientific and sustainable waste management. The work of HKS is seen as a sterling example even outside the State, she said.

Target set

The programme was organised as part of the World Bank-aided KSWMP that has set an ambitious target of putting in place scientific and sustainable solid waste management systems in all urban local bodies in the State.

Over 7,500 Haritha Karma Sena members across the State attended the programme in 116 batches. Various issues covered by the programme included achieving 100% collection of waste, collection of user fee, exploring possibilities of enhancing revenue, proper health safeguards and safety protocols to be followed, and better utilisation of available infrastructure and vehicles.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Secretary Binu Francis and officials of the KSWMP were present at the function.

